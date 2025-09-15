4-2 AB Static Display for Korean War Veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpt. Jong Woong Park, a pilot assigned to Delta Company, 4th Attack Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, speaks to veterans about the AH-64 Apache during the Korean War Veterans Revisit Program, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025.



The program honors the service and sacrifice of Korean War veterans while strengthening the enduring alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Yoon, Junghwan)