Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-2 AB Static Display for Korean War Veterans [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4-2 AB Static Display for Korean War Veterans

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Cpt. Jong Woong Park, a pilot assigned to Delta Company, 4th Attack Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, speaks to veterans about the AH-64 Apache during the Korean War Veterans Revisit Program, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025.

    The program honors the service and sacrifice of Korean War veterans while strengthening the enduring alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Yoon, Junghwan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 02:52
    Photo ID: 9323302
    VIRIN: 250916-A-VH016-1016
    Resolution: 5115x3313
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-2 AB Static Display for Korean War Veterans [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-2 AB Static Display for Korean War Veterans
    4-2 AB Static Display for Korean War Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download