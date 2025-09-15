Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Hosts 28th Flag and Executive Leader Implementation Course [Image 4 of 4]

    NNSY Hosts 28th Flag and Executive Leader Implementation Course

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted the 28th Flag and Executive Leader Implementation Course (FELIX) Sept. 3-5. Senior leaders from across the Navy were selected to participate based on their leadership effectiveness and role in improving performance through a Get Real Get Better approach – the Chief of Naval Operations’ call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of proven leadership behaviors and problem-solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional results. Equipped with this learning and coached by the Navy’s Office of Warfighting Advantage (OWA), these Navy leaders can then take these tools and best practices back to their organizations to continue to improve outcomes.

    During the course, leadership had the opportunity to hear from Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Rear Adm. Kavon “Hak” Hakimzadeh about the importance of Gembas as well as Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James W. Kilby regarding the importance of the Get Real Get Better initiative.

    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
