Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S Soldiers, assigned to U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, perform two-mile run during the Army Fitness Test while participation in a Soldier of the year competition at Camp Aachen, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldier’s mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9320570
    VIRIN: 250916-A-FT253-1054
    Resolution: 5284x3523
    Size: 14.53 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test
    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test
    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test
    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test
    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test
    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test
    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test
    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test
    U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Fitness Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download