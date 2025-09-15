Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior 25.2 Main Body Arrival [Image 12 of 12]

    Cobra Warrior 25.2 Main Body Arrival

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Pathfinders fuel a KC-46A Pegasus at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 10, 2025. Pathfinders and mission partners enabled KC-46A Pegasus ground operations in preparation of Cobra Warrior 25.2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 05:53
    Photo ID: 9320374
    VIRIN: 250910-F-QN763-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Warrior 25.2 Main Body Arrival [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    501 CSW
    KC-46
    Exercise
    Landing
    RAF Fairford
    C-5

