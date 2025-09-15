Cobra Warrior 25.2 Main Body Arrival

Pathfinders fuel a KC-46A Pegasus at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 10, 2025. Pathfinders and mission partners enabled KC-46A Pegasus ground operations in preparation of Cobra Warrior 25.2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
