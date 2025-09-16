Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20250916 - Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 10]

    20250916 - Opening Ceremony

    JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Orient Shield 2025, the trilateral exercise kicked off with an opening ceremony with service members from Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Australian Defense Force, and U.S. Army at Sekiyama Training Area, Japan on Sep 16.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 01:02
    Photo ID: 9319989
    VIRIN: 250916-O-SK840-7059
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JP
