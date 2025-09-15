Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turner Promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

    Turner Promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho Air National Guard, 124th Security Forces Squadron held a promotion ceremony for Sr. Master Sgt. Mikel Turner Sept 13, 2025, at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The ceremony honored Turner’s promotion to Chief Master Sergeant, the Air Force’s highest enlisted rank, in recognition of his leadership and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Sarah Welch)

