Turner Promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

The Idaho Air National Guard, 124th Security Forces Squadron held a promotion ceremony for Sr. Master Sgt. Mikel Turner Sept 13, 2025, at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The ceremony honored Turner’s promotion to Chief Master Sergeant, the Air Force’s highest enlisted rank, in recognition of his leadership and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Sarah Welch)