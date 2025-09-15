Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Storm Flag 25-11 [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Storm Flag 25-11

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st CRS, helps U.S. Army soldiers unload cargo off of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing during Storm Flag 25-11 at Geronimo Landing Zone, Louisiana, Sept. 15, 2025. Storm Flag is a joint military exercise that intermingles Airmen and Soldiers to simulate a deployed combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 18:59
    Photo ID: 9319623
    VIRIN: 250915-F-BS369-3548
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storm Flag 25-11 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Storm Flag 25-11
    Storm Flag 25-11
    Storm Flag 25-11
    Storm Flag 25-11
    Storm Flag 25-11
    Storm Flag 25-11
    Storm Flag 25-11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download