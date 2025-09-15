Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st CRS, helps U.S. Army soldiers unload cargo off of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing during Storm Flag 25-11 at Geronimo Landing Zone, Louisiana, Sept. 15, 2025. Storm Flag is a joint military exercise that intermingles Airmen and Soldiers to simulate a deployed combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)