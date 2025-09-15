NMRTC Jacksonville Sailors pinned Chief Petty Officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-FM959-1011 Jacksonville, FL. (September 16, 2025) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Chief Master-at-Arms Xiomara RiveraGarcia is piped ashore during the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at St. Edward’s Chapel aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville Sept. 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Campbell)