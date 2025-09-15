250916-N-FM959-1011 Jacksonville, FL. (September 16, 2025) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Chief Master-at-Arms Xiomara RiveraGarcia is piped ashore during the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at St. Edward’s Chapel aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville Sept. 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9319286
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-FM959-1011
|Resolution:
|3900x2599
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Jacksonville Sailors pinned Chief Petty Officers, by Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.