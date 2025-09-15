Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    603d Change of Responsibility 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    603d Change of Responsibility 2025

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Manwaring incoming command sergeant major for 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, takes responsibility of the battalion during the change of responsibility ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sep. 16, 2025. The custodian of the colors is the command sergeant major, who is the senior enlisted Soldier in the unit and principal advisor to the commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:55
    Photo ID: 9318937
    VIRIN: 250916-A-BY519-1169
    Resolution: 6332x4221
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 603d Change of Responsibility 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    603d Change of Responsibility 2025
    603d Change of Responsibility 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download