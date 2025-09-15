603d Change of Responsibility 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Manwaring incoming command sergeant major for 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, takes responsibility of the battalion during the change of responsibility ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sep. 16, 2025. The custodian of the colors is the command sergeant major, who is the senior enlisted Soldier in the unit and principal advisor to the commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)