    NMRTC Jacksonville Sailors pinned as Chief Petty Officers

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    250916-N-ME175-1001 - JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Albany Chief Hospital Corpsman Roy Lightner stands at attention while the Benediction is said during the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony Sept. 16 at St. Edward's Chapel aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The Fiscal Year 26 CPOs included nine Sailors assigned to various medical units from NMRTC Jacksonville, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150-M and Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Detachment Jacksonville.

    chief pinning
    goat locker
    Navy Medicine
    HMC
    CPO

