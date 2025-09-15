NMRTC Jacksonville Sailors pinned as Chief Petty Officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-ME175-1001 - JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Albany Chief Hospital Corpsman Roy Lightner stands at attention while the Benediction is said during the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony Sept. 16 at St. Edward's Chapel aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The Fiscal Year 26 CPOs included nine Sailors assigned to various medical units from NMRTC Jacksonville, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150-M and Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Detachment Jacksonville.