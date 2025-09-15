250916-N-ME175-1001 - JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Albany Chief Hospital Corpsman Roy Lightner stands at attention while the Benediction is said during the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony Sept. 16 at St. Edward's Chapel aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The Fiscal Year 26 CPOs included nine Sailors assigned to various medical units from NMRTC Jacksonville, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150-M and Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Detachment Jacksonville.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9318908
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-ME175-1001
|Resolution:
|3059x4019
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Jacksonville Sailors pinned as Chief Petty Officers, by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
