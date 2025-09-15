Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donovan Klutho 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250914-N-CF812-1008 WASHINGTON (September 14, 2025) The United States Navy Band Pop/Jazz Quintet performs a public concert at the Trinidad Farmers Market, Washington, D.C., Naval District Washington. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:43
    Photo ID: 9318861
    VIRIN: 250914-N-CF812-1154
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market
    U.S. Navy Pop/Jazz Quintet Performs at the Trinidad Farmers Market

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download