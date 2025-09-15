Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Station New Orleans Boater Safety Shoot [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Coast Guard Station New Orleans Boater Safety Shoot

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 14:11
    Photo ID: 9318479
    VIRIN: 250911-G-XM734-1003
    Resolution: 1350x900
    Size: 921.15 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    US Coast Guard Station New Orleans Boater Safety
    US Coast Guard Station New Orleans Boater Safety Shoot
    US Coast Guard Station New Orleans Boater Safety Shoot
    US Coast Guard Station New Orleans Boater Safety Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download