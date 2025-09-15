U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, right, adjutant general Louisiana National Guard, visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)