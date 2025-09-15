Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, right, adjutant general Louisiana National Guard, visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 9318364
    VIRIN: 250910-Z-YK075-1043
    Resolution: 5116x3837
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux visits with Soldiers while they provide a presence patrol at the National Mall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download