Date Taken: 03.21.2025 Date Posted: 09.16.2025 10:45 Photo ID: 9317769 VIRIN: 250321-A-IY775-7104 Resolution: 6021x4014 Size: 2.39 MB Location: MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater) HHC Change of Responsibility ceremony, Feb. 21, 2025 [Image 15 of 15], by Tracy Lynge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.