    USS America (LHA 6) Holds Medal of Honor Recipient Memoriam [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Holds Medal of Honor Recipient Memoriam

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2025) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Shawneequa Joyner, from Brunswick, Georgia, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), delivers the invocation during a Medal of Honor Recipient Memoriam for U.S. Army Pfc. Desmond T. Doss on the ship’s mess deck, Sept. 14. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Desmond Doss
    USS America
    Medal of Honor
    U.S. Navy

