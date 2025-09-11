U.S. Airmen assigned to the 721st CRS address exercise
players acting as protestors at Geronimo DZ, Louisiana,
Sept. 13, 2025. Storm Flag is a joint military exercise that intermingles Airmen and Soldiers to simulate a deployed combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Levi Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 14:53
|Photo ID:
|9315848
|VIRIN:
|250914-F-BS369-3526
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Storm Flag 25-11 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.