    Storm Flag 25-11 [Image 3 of 3]

    Storm Flag 25-11

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 721st CRS address exercise
    players acting as protestors at Geronimo DZ, Louisiana,
    Sept. 13, 2025. Storm Flag is a joint military exercise that intermingles Airmen and Soldiers to simulate a deployed combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 14:53
    VIRIN: 250914-F-BS369-3526
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Storm Flag 25-11 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

