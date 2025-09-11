Storm Flag 25-11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 721st CRS address exercise

players acting as protestors at Geronimo DZ, Louisiana,

Sept. 13, 2025. Storm Flag is a joint military exercise that intermingles Airmen and Soldiers to simulate a deployed combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Levi Reynolds)