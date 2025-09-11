Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Battle of the Bases Championship Game [Image 8 of 9]

    2025 Battle of the Bases Championship Game

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Melendez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Members of the Marine Corps Base Quantico softball team celebrate after winning the championship game of Battle of the Bases at Nationals Park, Sept. 13, 2025. The Battle of the Bases is an annual military softball tournament hosted by the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team, featuring teams from various military bases in the National Capital Region. This year’s championship game featured the MCB Quantico and Joint Base Andrews softball teams. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)

