2025 Battle of the Bases Championship Game

Members of the Marine Corps Base Quantico softball team celebrate after winning the championship game of Battle of the Bases at Nationals Park, Sept. 13, 2025. The Battle of the Bases is an annual military softball tournament hosted by the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team, featuring teams from various military bases in the National Capital Region. This year’s championship game featured the MCB Quantico and Joint Base Andrews softball teams. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)