    CNGB visits JTF-DC troops

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Schneider 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, left, chief, National Guard Bureau, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, middle, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard and Joint Task Force - DC, visit with National Guard troops on duty with JTF-DC in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider)

