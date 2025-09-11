U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, left, chief, National Guard Bureau, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, middle, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard and Joint Task Force - DC, visit with National Guard troops on duty with JTF-DC in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 12:08
|Photo ID:
|9315269
|VIRIN:
|250831-A-AW371-7511
|Resolution:
|5662x3775
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNGB visits JTF-DC troops, by SGT Elizabeth Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.