Lake Tahoe Restoration Act

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) are working together to restore the Taylor and Tallac creeks and marshes in South Lake Tahoe, California by treating a 17 acre invasive weed infestation. (Photo courtesy of M. Rydel)