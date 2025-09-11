Sky Soldiers conduct airborne operations from CH-47 Chinook near Lake Garda

A U.S. Army aircrew member conducts pre-drop safety checks aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during an airborne operation near Lake Garda, Italy, April 10, 2025. Aircrew coordination ensures the safe and successful execution of paratrooper operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 05:24
|Photo ID:
|9314577
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-HX851-8733
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
