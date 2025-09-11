Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Soldiers conduct airborne operations from CH-47 Chinook near Lake Garda [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sky Soldiers conduct airborne operations from CH-47 Chinook near Lake Garda

    ITALY

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. C Jay Spence 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A U.S. Army aircrew member conducts pre-drop safety checks aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during an airborne operation near Lake Garda, Italy, April 10, 2025. Aircrew coordination ensures the safe and successful execution of paratrooper operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 05:24
    Photo ID: 9314577
    VIRIN: 250410-A-HX851-8733
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers conduct airborne operations from CH-47 Chinook near Lake Garda [Image 3 of 3], by SGT C Jay Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sky Soldiers conduct airborne operations from CH-47 Chinook in Vicenza
    Sky Soldiers conduct airborne operations from CH-47 Chinook in Vicenza
    Sky Soldiers conduct airborne operations from CH-47 Chinook near Lake Garda

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download