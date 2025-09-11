7th Fleet Band Performs at American Sound in Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 14, 2025) -- Musician 2nd Class Kyndra Sisayaket of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet Band performs at the 16th American Sound in Yokosuka in Yokosuka City Culture Hall Sunday, September 14, 2025 in Yokosuka's Fukadadai District. American Sound in Yokosuka began in 1995 as a friendship concert featuring the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, and the renowned conductor Kazuyoshi Akiyama. In 2010, the performance was renewed by welcoming the Yokosuka Symphony Orchestra and has since been highly acclaimed with its diverse blend of military marches, American-related classical music, jazz, film music, and more. This year's concert was dedicated to the concert's first conductor, Mr. Kazuyoshi Akiyama, who passed away earlier this year. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)