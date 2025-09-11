Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Band Performs at American Sound in Yokosuka [Image 17 of 23]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2025

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 14, 2025) -- Musician 2nd Class Kyndra Sisayaket of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet Band performs at the 16th American Sound in Yokosuka in Yokosuka City Culture Hall Sunday, September 14, 2025 in Yokosuka's Fukadadai District. American Sound in Yokosuka began in 1995 as a friendship concert featuring the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, and the renowned conductor Kazuyoshi Akiyama. In 2010, the performance was renewed by welcoming the Yokosuka Symphony Orchestra and has since been highly acclaimed with its diverse blend of military marches, American-related classical music, jazz, film music, and more. This year's concert was dedicated to the concert's first conductor, Mr. Kazuyoshi Akiyama, who passed away earlier this year. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 22:16
    Photo ID: 9314257
    VIRIN: 250915-N-FG395-1566
    Resolution: 4221x3166
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs at American Sound in Yokosuka [Image 23 of 23], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

