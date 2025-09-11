NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250914-N-PI330-1044 SANTA RITA, Guam (September 14, 2025) Builder 2nd Class Robert Buford, left, and Equipment Operator 2nd Class Gavin Erb, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conduct project material inventory as part of deployment turnover in Santa Rita, Guam, September 14, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)