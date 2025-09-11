Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OLS - Laredo Mobilization [Image 7 of 12]

    OLS - Laredo Mobilization

    LAREDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas National Guardsmen mobilize from Joint Reserve Base Ellington to Laredo, Texas, in support of Operation Lone Star, Sept. 10, 2025. The purpose of the mobilization is to support state and federal partners in securing the southern border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 18:21
    Photo ID: 9314042
    VIRIN: 250910-Z-GK303-1151
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: LAREDO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OLS - Laredo Mobilization [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BP
    OLS
    TMD
    BORDER
    NGB

