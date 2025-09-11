Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During Battle Assembly, at the 108th Training Command Headquarters, Colonel Karl J. Painter was awarded the prestigious Order of St. Maurice - Centurion. The award was presented by Colonel Thaddeus J. Clark, Commander, Mission Command Support Group, under the 81st Readiness Division, Fort Jackson, SC.



COL Painter’s accomplishments as an enlisted Infantryman, deployment to Afghanistan with 10th Mountain Division and Task Force Marshall Battalion Commander have made lasting impacts to the Infantry.