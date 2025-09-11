Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Karl J. Painter was awarded the prestigious Order of St. Maurice - Centurion [Image 2 of 5]

    Colonel Karl J. Painter was awarded the prestigious Order of St. Maurice - Centurion

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    108th Training Command- Initial Entry Training

    During Battle Assembly, at the 108th Training Command Headquarters, Colonel Karl J. Painter was awarded the prestigious Order of St. Maurice - Centurion. The award was presented by Colonel Thaddeus J. Clark, Commander, Mission Command Support Group, under the 81st Readiness Division, Fort Jackson, SC.

    COL Painter’s accomplishments as an enlisted Infantryman, deployment to Afghanistan with 10th Mountain Division and Task Force Marshall Battalion Commander have made lasting impacts to the Infantry.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9313923
    VIRIN: 250912-A-MG730-2951
    Resolution: 4480x4917
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

