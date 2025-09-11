Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 2 Competition [Image 6 of 9]

    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 2 Competition

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth Franke 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Congratulations to the champions and winners of MAC II! This year’s competition showcased remarkable skill, discipline, and dedication. Every performance reflected true professionalism and competitive spirit, making MAC II an outstanding success. (National Guard Photo/Video by Staff Sgt. Seth Franke)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 09:14
    Photo ID: 9313200
    VIRIN: 250827-Z-LH127-1002
    Resolution: 2820x2364
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 2 Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Seth Franke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    MAC2
    National Guard
    US Army
    Marksmanship

