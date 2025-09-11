Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250808-N-CV021-1006

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 8, 2025) — Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Taylor Vlaming, from Santa Clarita, California, dons a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) mask during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the South China Sea, Aug. 8. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)