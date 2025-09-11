Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2025) – Sailors slack line on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, Aug. 30. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 05:37
    Photo ID: 9313052
    VIRIN: 250830-N-QV397-2041
    Resolution: 3483x2322
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Line handling
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    replenishment at sea (RAS)
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download