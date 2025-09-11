Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Familiarization Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 1 of 6]

    Weapons Familiarization Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 29, 2025) - Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kade Nelson, from Columbus, Nebraska, leads a weapon familiarization on the M4A1 carbine in the classroom of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, Aug. 29. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the South China Sea conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 05:06
    Photo ID: 9313042
    VIRIN: 250829-N-QV397-1010
    Resolution: 3925x2617
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Weapons Familiarization Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

