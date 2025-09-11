Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hohenfels’ OPFOR Sharpens the Spear: Realistic Threats, Real Readiness at Saber Junction 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    Hohenfels’ OPFOR Sharpens the Spear: Realistic Threats, Real Readiness at Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. soldier with Headquarters Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, pulls security as the Opposing Force (OPFOR) while the squad clears the wood line during exercise Saber Junction 25, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 13, 2025. JMRC's OPFOR offered a real-world experience for exercise participants as the notional enemy, challenging the tactics and procedures of 2nd Cavalry Regiment and other units. The Hohenfels Training Area is a key location in Europe, critical to sustaining the ability to respond when needed. The U.S. Army is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force and training to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hohenfels’ OPFOR Sharpens the Spear: Realistic Threats, Real Readiness at Saber Junction 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Maria Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

