Hohenfels’ OPFOR Sharpens the Spear: Realistic Threats, Real Readiness at Saber Junction 25

A U.S. soldier with Headquarters Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, pulls security as the Opposing Force (OPFOR) while the squad clears the wood line during exercise Saber Junction 25, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 13, 2025. JMRC's OPFOR offered a real-world experience for exercise participants as the notional enemy, challenging the tactics and procedures of 2nd Cavalry Regiment and other units. The Hohenfels Training Area is a key location in Europe, critical to sustaining the ability to respond when needed. The U.S. Army is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force and training to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)