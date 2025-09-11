Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250910-N-NH911-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sep. 10, 2025) Sailors practice folding the ensign in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations, as an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)