    Thunderbirds perform at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    316th Wing

    Visitors watch as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds showcase their precision maneuverability during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The Thunderbirds showcase the pride, professionalism, and teamwork of U.S. Airmen to audiences worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Demond McGhee)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 18:53
    Photo ID: 9312842
    VIRIN: 250913-F-UO417-1005
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Thunderbirds perform at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS

    andrewsairshow25

