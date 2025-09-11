Thunderbirds perform at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Visitors watch as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds showcase their precision maneuverability during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The Thunderbirds showcase the pride, professionalism, and teamwork of U.S. Airmen to audiences worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Demond McGhee)