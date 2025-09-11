MS National Guard Senior Leadership visits 112th Military Police Battalion in Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Donny Dukes, state aviation manager, Mississippi National Guard, Maj. Gen. Bobby Ginn, Jr., adjutant general, MSNG, Staff Sgt. Christopher Arthur, MSNG, NCO of the year, Spc. Million Kelly, MSNG Soldier of the year, Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Cook, senior enlisted leader, MSNG and Mississippi State Rep. Bubba Carpenter, all pose for a photo at a dinner event in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)