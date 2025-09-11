Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MS National Guard Senior Leadership visits 112th Military Police Battalion in Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 5]

    MS National Guard Senior Leadership visits 112th Military Police Battalion in Washington, D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Donny Dukes, state aviation manager, Mississippi National Guard, Maj. Gen. Bobby Ginn, Jr., adjutant general, MSNG, Staff Sgt. Christopher Arthur, MSNG, NCO of the year, Spc. Million Kelly, MSNG Soldier of the year, Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Cook, senior enlisted leader, MSNG and Mississippi State Rep. Bubba Carpenter, all pose for a photo at a dinner event in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 16:08
    Photo ID: 9312636
    VIRIN: 250909-Z-GQ603-6596
    Resolution: 6110x4025
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MS National Guard Senior Leadership visits 112th Military Police Battalion in Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi National Guard
    MSARNG
    NationalGuard
    MSNG

