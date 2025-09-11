Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 11]

    USS America (LHA 6) holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250911-N-FC892-1086 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Emmanuel Magallenes, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participates in a September 11th Remembrance, Sept. 11. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

