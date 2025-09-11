9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Ayden Senzig, 790 Missile Security Forces Squadron defender (left) and Airman 1st Class George Cash Jr, 790 Missile Security Forces Squadron defender (right) participate in a ceremonial ruck march after the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial event honored those who were lost during the coordinated terror attacks that occurred in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania 24 years ago, claiming the lives of 2,977 people and leading to significant changes in counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)