Lt. Col. Ryan David, Commander of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment

Lt. Col. Ryan David, the commander of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, checks his tablet during operations at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany September 7th, 2025. Units across the 2nd Cavalry Regiment developed area defensive positions to repel enemy attacks in their sector. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)