A Man on a Mission: Solving Problems Daily at Saber Junction 25

HOHENFELS, Germany - Training environments and rotations to national training centers can be tough places for Soldiers and leaders to remain focused and stay positive. With the combined effect of bad weather, lack of sleep and time away from home, these things begin to compound as the exercise drags on. However, at Saber Junction 25, the exact opposite was happening for Ltc. Ryan David. He is currently the squadron commander of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stationed out of Vilseck, Germany. He has commanded the unit for about 15 months, and understands his people and organization very well.



Everyday "War Eagle 6", which is Ryan's radio call-sign, woke up with a slight grin on his face, instant coffee in his hand, and he would tell his Soldiers at his command post, "Today is going to be a great day!". This would occur daily even if it was raining, hot, or foggy. Ryan's demeanor did not change even if he got less than a 2hrs of sleep the night before. He seemed to gain energy and exude more positive motivation the longer the training exercise lasted. Ryan is someone who loves to figure out how to solve complex issues, and he loves working with different personalities and people to tackle problems in the U.S. Army.



He is no stranger to solving problems, and has commanded at the platoon, company and now battalion level in the Army. Ryan has served in the U.S. military for the last 19yrs, and recently served as the Branch Chief and Joint Operational Planner for CENTCOM's J35. He has had multiple combat deployments to the Middle East, where he also served in the 75th Ranger Regiment. All these experiences have helped him grow and develop as a leader, but also add to his insight and knowledge of how to solve problems. The main problems he faced in Saber Junction 25 was how to transport and position his unit of around 800 people into the training area, how to communicate with his unit once inside the scenario, and then how to accomplish numerous missions over a 10x-day period in the wet and hilly terrain of southern Germany.



"This is a great opportunity for the Soldiers, for the leaders, in just really testing the capabilities and resiliency in building a cohesive team that brings together all these things that allows us to do what only we can do in the U.S. Army and brings the BCT together to have a really good experience. And when you walk away you can say here's where we need to improve on so we can do this again better and more efficiently next time" said Ryan.



He is someone who finds the positive in something that many others would perceive as negative, and turns it into something that his organization can learn to grow and improve upon. This may range from how his intel section collects information on the enemy to how his subordinate troops position themselves in the battlefield. Everyday Ryan shows up to get after the job in the leadership role his commander and the U.S. Army has entrusted him with, and he does it with a optimistic demeanor.



This is something that really resonates with his subordinates, and many Soldiers commented about how he takes something that is complex and translates it in a way for them to understand. Ryan tries to speak to his NCOs and junior officers on their level, and does not speak "down" when trying to help them understand what he wants them to accomplish. For example, when he decides to use his drone platoon to target the enemy, he wants them not only to locate where they are positioned, but also to think about why they are there, what they are doing, and what they can do to shape the battlefield to their advantage. "He is one of the best leaders in the regiment," according to Maj. Galen King, the regimental executive officer, who spent time serving under Ryan in his formation.



Being a positive leader in the U.S. Army enhances mission accomplishment by fostering trust, empowering subordinates, and building a strong culture of trust, which leads to faster mission accomplishment. Positive leaders inspire loyalty and commitment with clear communication and tend to focus on the professional development of their Soldiers. This is exactly the approach that Ryan takes to leading his troops, and is someone that inspires others to follow him with the way he acts and carries himself. His leadership abilities carried 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment through Saber Junction 25, and it is through his positive attitude that his team came out better trained and a more cohesive organization.