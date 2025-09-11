160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Army MH-60M Blackhawks, attached to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, take off from Naval Air Station Point Mugu during Gray Flag, Sept. 10, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)