Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025 [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Base Ventura County

    Two U.S. Army MH-60M Blackhawks, attached to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, take off from Naval Air Station Point Mugu during Gray Flag, Sept. 10, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 09:36
    Photo ID: 9309547
    VIRIN: 250910-N-VX022-1069
    Resolution: 5491x3089
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025
    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025
    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025
    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025
    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025
    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025
    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025
    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025
    160th SOAR Performs Flight Operations During Gray Flag 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    160th SOAR
    Army
    Blackhawk
    Point Mugu
    Gray Flag 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download