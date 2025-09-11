Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW gets competitive at sports day [Image 7 of 7]

    86 AW gets competitive at sports day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Haywald, 86th Material Maintenance Squadron logistics planner, spikes the ball during a volleyball match at the fourth annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2025. The sports day encouraged friendly competition amongst different units while also building morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

