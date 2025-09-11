86 AW gets competitive at sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Haywald, 86th Material Maintenance Squadron logistics planner, spikes the ball during a volleyball match at the fourth annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2025. The sports day encouraged friendly competition amongst different units while also building morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)