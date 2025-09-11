Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors simulate fighting a fire during a flying squad drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 11, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 00:12
    Photo ID: 9308887
    VIRIN: 250910-N-KX492-2105
    Resolution: 2152x1435
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Sailors Run a Flying Squad Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download