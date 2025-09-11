Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) Brian Koyn address attendees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon, September 11, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Koyn, the Command Chaplain for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, was the event's keynote speaker. The United States recognizes September 11 as a day of remembrance and honor to the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center site, near Shanksville, Pa., and at the Pentagon, as well as the six people killed in the World Trade Center bombing in February 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 23:45
    Photo ID: 9308854
    VIRIN: 250911-A-FX425-2080
    Resolution: 3131x3181
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon [Image 10 of 10], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon
    2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download