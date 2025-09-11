2d TSB hosts 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) Brian Koyn address attendees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s 9/11 Remembrance Prayer Luncheon, September 11, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Koyn, the Command Chaplain for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, was the event's keynote speaker. The United States recognizes September 11 as a day of remembrance and honor to the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center site, near Shanksville, Pa., and at the Pentagon, as well as the six people killed in the World Trade Center bombing in February 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)