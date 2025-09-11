Aircraft arrive for Joint Base Andrews Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A United States Park Police Bell 412EP helicopter flies over a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106’s Rhino Demonstration Team at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 11, 2025. The Rhino Demonstration Team will showcase the power and versatility of U.S. Navy carrier-based aviation during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)