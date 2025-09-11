Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft arrive for Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    Aircraft arrive for Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    A United States Park Police Bell 412EP helicopter flies over a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106’s Rhino Demonstration Team at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 11, 2025. The Rhino Demonstration Team will showcase the power and versatility of U.S. Navy carrier-based aviation during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 22:20
    Photo ID: 9308806
    VIRIN: 250911-F-CW106-1355
    Resolution: 6466x4311
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    F/A-18F
    Bell 412EP
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility
    Andrewsairshow25

