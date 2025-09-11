A United States Park Police Bell 412EP helicopter flies over a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106’s Rhino Demonstration Team at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 11, 2025. The Rhino Demonstration Team will showcase the power and versatility of U.S. Navy carrier-based aviation during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9308806
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-CW106-1355
|Resolution:
|6466x4311
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft arrive for Joint Base Andrews Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.