NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250911-N-PI330-1015 SANTA RITA, Guam (September 11, 2025) Builder 3rd Class Trevor Hubble, right, and Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Johnny CastroOsorio, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conduct weapons maintenance as part of armory turnover in Santa Rita, Guam, September 11, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)