U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Rodrigues, 35th Maintenance Group training management element chief, works on her computer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. Rodriguez was recognized as Wild Weasel of the Week for her accomplishments in support of the multiple training management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)