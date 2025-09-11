Beale AFB commemorates 9/11 with remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Honor guardsmen participate in a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, Sept. 11, 2025. Beale hosted the event to honor the victims of the attacks and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)