    2nd Bn., 11th Marines participate in Sept. 11 Memorial Hike [Image 1 of 8]

    2nd Bn., 11th Marines participate in Sept. 11 Memorial Hike

    CAMP PENDLETON, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in the Sept. 11 Memorial Hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2025. Marines with 2nd Bn., 11th Marines, paid tribute and remembrance to the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, by conducting an 11 km hike. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9308432
    VIRIN: 250911-M-MU704-1045
    Resolution: 3831x5744
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, US
    This work, 2nd Bn., 11th Marines participate in Sept. 11 Memorial Hike [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    11th Marine Regiment
    USMC
    Memorial
    9/11

