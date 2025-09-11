2nd Bn., 11th Marines participate in Sept. 11 Memorial Hike

U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in the Sept. 11 Memorial Hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2025. Marines with 2nd Bn., 11th Marines, paid tribute and remembrance to the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, by conducting an 11 km hike. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9308432
|VIRIN:
|250911-M-MU704-1045
|Resolution:
|3831x5744
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
