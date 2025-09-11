Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Des Moines, Iowa, 11 Sept. 2021 – Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen reflect on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, sharing personal memories and lessons from that day.

    Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Davin
    "I met with a National Guard recruiter a day or so before September 11th, 2001. He came for some kind of self-defense class at City High in Iowa City. And I must have marked that I wanted more information, because I ended up sitting down with him in my guidance counselor's office.

    At one point I was all ready to sign the paperwork. He was like, ‘Bro, all we do, we go to 600 Acres, we shoot guns, and go mudding. You want to do that?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah!'

    Then before the appointment was over I was like, ‘Wait, do you guys do that boot camp or like basic…whatever that is?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, yeah…’ and I was like, 'What about war, do you guys go to war and stuff?’

    And I’ll never forget this. He looked at me and he said, ‘Bro, who in their right mind is going to mess with the United States?’ And I was like, ‘Dude, good point. Good point.’

    So, I went home, told my parents I sat down with a recruiter, and I wanted them to sit down with him. Then the next day was 9/11. My Mom was like, ‘Yeah that’s not happening. You’re not meeting again with the recruiter.’"

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Everett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 9308074
    VIRIN: 210907-A-AY917-1097
    Resolution: 1280x854
    Size: 167.67 KB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001 [Image 7 of 7], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001
    20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001
    20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001
    20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001
    20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001
    20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001
    20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11 20 Years Later
    9/11 20th anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download