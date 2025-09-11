20 Years Later: Iowa National Guard Reflects on September 11, 2001

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Des Moines, Iowa, 11 Sept. 2021 – Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen reflect on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, sharing personal memories and lessons from that day.



Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Davin

"I met with a National Guard recruiter a day or so before September 11th, 2001. He came for some kind of self-defense class at City High in Iowa City. And I must have marked that I wanted more information, because I ended up sitting down with him in my guidance counselor's office.



At one point I was all ready to sign the paperwork. He was like, ‘Bro, all we do, we go to 600 Acres, we shoot guns, and go mudding. You want to do that?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah!'



Then before the appointment was over I was like, ‘Wait, do you guys do that boot camp or like basic…whatever that is?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, yeah…’ and I was like, 'What about war, do you guys go to war and stuff?’



And I’ll never forget this. He looked at me and he said, ‘Bro, who in their right mind is going to mess with the United States?’ And I was like, ‘Dude, good point. Good point.’



So, I went home, told my parents I sat down with a recruiter, and I wanted them to sit down with him. Then the next day was 9/11. My Mom was like, ‘Yeah that’s not happening. You’re not meeting again with the recruiter.’"



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Everett)