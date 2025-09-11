Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Never Forget: Tyndall AFB remembers September 11th [Image 8 of 8]

    Never Forget: Tyndall AFB remembers September 11th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Personnel from the 325th Fighter Wing climb a staircase during a 9/11 ceremonial stair climb at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2025. The stairs symbolized the efforts of firefighters and first responders who ascended the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 9308043
    VIRIN: 250911-F-RP050-1016
    Resolution: 5464x2164
    Size: 734.52 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
