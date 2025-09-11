Never Forget: Tyndall AFB remembers September 11th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel from the 325th Fighter Wing climb a staircase during a 9/11 ceremonial stair climb at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2025. The stairs symbolized the efforts of firefighters and first responders who ascended the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)