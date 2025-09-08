Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, City of Mannheim honor victims of 1982 Chinook Helicopter accident [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, City of Mannheim honor victims of 1982 Chinook Helicopter accident

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leaders and the City of Mannheimheld a wreath-laying ceremony Sept. 11 to honor the 46 people who died in the 1982 Chinook helicopter crash at the Neuostheim Airport near Mannheim, Germany.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 05:53
    Photo ID: 9306050
    VIRIN: 250911-A-A4479-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 343.59 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, City of Mannheim honor victims of 1982 Chinook Helicopter accident [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, City of Mannheim honor victims of 1982 Chinook Helicopter accident
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, City of Mannheim honor victims of 1982 Chinook Helicopter accident

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, City of Mannheim honor victims of 1982 Chinook Helicopter accident

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chinook helicopter
    Mannheim
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    September 11
    Chinook

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download