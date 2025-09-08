U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leaders and the City of Mannheimheld a wreath-laying ceremony Sept. 11 to honor the 46 people who died in the 1982 Chinook helicopter crash at the Neuostheim Airport near Mannheim, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 05:53
|Photo ID:
|9306050
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-A4479-1002
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|343.59 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, City of Mannheim honor victims of 1982 Chinook Helicopter accident [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, City of Mannheim honor victims of 1982 Chinook Helicopter accident
