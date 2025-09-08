U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment maneuvers through the Squad Situational Training Exercise (STX) during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 25, 2025. Squads from across the European theater are competing for the opportunity to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. During Squad STX, participants navigate complex tactical scenarios that test their ability to communicate, adapt, and execute mission-essential tasks under pressure. The event challenges squads to demonstrate synchronized movement, decisive action, and battlefield problem-solving in dynamic environments. More than a contest of marksmanship and tactical skill, the competition strengthens team cohesion, empowers squad leaders to refine their leadership, and fosters confidence, growth, and a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)