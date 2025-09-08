NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250910-N-PI330-1086 SANTA RITA, Guam (September 10, 2025) Builder 2nd Class Elijah Gamao, left, and Builder 2nd Class Robert Buford, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conduct an equipment inventory at the Polaris Point access road project in Santa Rita, Guam, September 10, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)